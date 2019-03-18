Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man weeps in court after allegedly supporting NZ attack

by AAP
18th Mar 2019 5:00 PM

AN Adelaide man who allegedly posted social media comments in support of the Christchurch mosque massacre has been granted bail.

Chad Vinzelberg, 37, wept as he faced Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday charged with five weapons offences.

Chad Vinzelberg faced court over firearm charges. He was arrested after allegedly making comments in support of the Christchurch terror attack.
Chad Vinzelberg faced court over firearm charges. He was arrested after allegedly making comments in support of the Christchurch terror attack.

Police prosecutor Brevet Sargent Peter Finey told the court police were on Friday made aware of social media comments made by Vinzelberg in support of the massacre.

He said a subsequent search of his home returned a fake pistol, extendable baton and two flick knives under his mattress, as well as a medieval mace and a crossbow in his shed.

Magistrate Gary Gumpl released Vinzelberg on $1000 bail on the condition he not access or post anything on the internet, and he will reappear before the court in December.

More Stories

christchurch massacre editors picks nz

Top Stories

    4x4 parts, tools up for auction after store closure

    premium_icon 4x4 parts, tools up for auction after store closure

    Business HUNDREDS of pieces of workshop equipment and four-wheel drive spare parts are up for auction following the closure of a Gladstone business.

    Gladstone residents front court for drug offending

    premium_icon Gladstone residents front court for drug offending

    News SEVERAL people have fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

    'Not even': Seagulls coach blows whistle on referees

    premium_icon 'Not even': Seagulls coach blows whistle on referees

    Rugby League 'We need a fair shot to be able to compete and it's not happening'

    WEATHER: Stormy evening predicted for Gladstone

    premium_icon WEATHER: Stormy evening predicted for Gladstone

    News Tomorrow may bring some erratic weather to the region.

    • 18th Mar 2019 4:13 PM