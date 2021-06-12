'Certainly' more cases in Vic: Covid boss

Victorians are urged to get tested if they show symptoms of Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Victoria’s Covid Commander Jeroen Weimer has warned there are “certainly” more cases in the community as he urged Victorians to get tested.

The state recorded one new local case of Covid-19 on Saturday with three acquired in hotel quarantine.

The new case was a man from the City of Melbourne with a young family who had mostly been at home performing care roles, Mr Weimer said.

He is believed to be connected to the Kappa strain outbreak rather than the more contagious Delta.

But Mr Weimer said he was concerned to see testing numbers were dropping, with only 15,110 tests on Saturday compared to the more than 40,000 when the state’s fourth lockdown began.

“My personal view is that there are certainly more cases out there,” he said.

“I think we‘re talking very small numbers — but we need to track them down because as we have seen, if we let them linger and build, we have seen how infectious this Kappa variant can be in certain settings.”

His message to Victorians on Saturday was “call them out” as he encouraged residents to have a word with friends, family and acquaintances who weren’t getting tested despite showing symptoms such as a sniffle.

“If you’ve got a colleague complaining of a sore throat, make sure they get tested and isolate at home,” he said.

He also said the state’s Delta strain outbreak had been “really well contained”, with no new cases linked to that outbreak in at least five days.

But the Kappa strain was proving more difficult to manage.

“Two or three weeks into the outbreak, that we are still finding new branches is of concern,” he said.

Saturday’s new case followed zero cases recorded on Friday, with 74 still active in the state.

The Department of Health said it was investigating the source of the new local case.

There were 15,110 tests returned in 24 hours, with 20,660 people getting the jab.

There have now been 772,135 doses of the vaccine administered in Victoria.

There are 130 exposure sites in the state, with Victorians urged to regularly check the Department of Health website to check if there are any that they have visited.

Saturday was Melbourne's first weekend out of its fourth lockdown but there are still strict density limits in place for businesses. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

Zero cases were recorded in Queensland and NSW on Saturday, despite panic over a Melbourne couple who fled lockdown and travelled to the Sunshine Coast via country towns in NSW.

Victoria enjoyed its second day out of strict lockdown on Saturday, but there are still many restrictions in place in the state as authorities work to suppress the latest outbreak.

Residents in metropolitan Melbourne must not have visitors to their homes.

They cannot travel more than 25km from their homes except for work, care, study or to travel to their nearest vaccination centre.

Face masks are mandatory indoors and outdoors.

Social gatherings are permitted outdoors with up to 10 people, and restaurants, bars, shops and beauty services are open with density limits in place.

It was revealed on Thursday night there had been three new positive detections of viral fragments in wastewater samples taken in the Pascoe Vale, Scoresby, Vermont and Bendigo areas.

Residents and recent visitors to the following suburbs between June 3 and 7 have been urged to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop:

Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park, Pascoe Vale; Burwood East, Forest Hill, Glen Waverley, Scoresby, Vermont South, Wantirna South, Wheelers Hill; Balwyn, Balwyn North, Blackburn, Blackburn, North, Box Hill, Box Hill North, Bulleen, Doncaster, Doncaster East, Donvale, Mitcham, Mont Albert, Mont Albert North, Nunawading, California Gully, Eaglehawk, Epsom, Huntly, Jackass Flat, Maiden Gully, Marong, North Bendigo and Sailors Gully.

