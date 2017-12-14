Ceramic artists produce eco-cups with local twist

THEY are one-of-a-kind pieces and they pack an environmental punch.

Agnes Water based ceramics company Kaolin and Coal's latest product line features individually created ceramic coffee cups with silicon lids.

Business owners and artists Tobias De Maine and Tamara Sladojevic were inspired to create the keep cups to start a conversation about the value of locally produced, environmentally friendly products.

"There's a pretty big movement now for people who are into buying things ethically, and to be honest, we're pretty alternative people so we have that leaning to doing things organically, ethically so that our footprint isn't large,” Tobias said.

The artists prospect their own materials and the keep cups are made partly from locally sourced materials including rhyolite and cuttlefish bones (which are used in the lid-making process to reduce the melting point of silicon).

Once they've dug up the clay, they let it sit for six months. Clays are a bit like wines, they benefit from ageing, as it allows their plasticity to increase, Tobias said.

"I've designed a special kiln that allows us to fire the pots without very much wood at all. It's very energy efficient,” Tobias said.

Most people using wood-firing techniques are using ancient kiln technology, "for 4000 years the design hasn't changed”.

For a traditional wood-fired kiln, professional potters need to order in supplies of wood. But Tamara said the amount of wood their kiln used was so small they were able to get by with collected sticks and branches.

"By burning them we are reducing greenhouse emissions, that's why we say the product is carbon negative,” Tamara said.

Check out the keep cups: www.kaolinandcoal.com

THE LOW DOWN ON COFFEE CUPS

BECAUSE of their plastic lining, takeaway coffee cups are difficult to recycle.

It's estimated one billion coffee cups end up in Australian landfills each year.

Well-meaning consumers who throw their empty coffee cups in with their recycling may actually cause contamination of the whole load. This problem does not apply to the plastic lids, which can be recycled.

Australian environ- mental company Closed Loop has started a 'Simply Cups' initiative.

It aims to collect 100million cups to start a commercially viable recycling facility especially for takeaway cups.

The paper can be converted into valuable pulp and the plastic can then be used to make new products. Simply Cups wants business to be part of the solution.