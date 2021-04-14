CEO to donate home profits to homeless

The sale of this home this weekend will directly help those the housing market is “failing”.

The chief executive of a real estate agency that supports women and children facing homelessness has put her money where her mouth is, listing her own home via the group.

Profits from the sale of Women's Property Initiatives (WPI) head Jeanette Large's Coburg North abode will be funnelled into the charity to provide long-term, quality housing for those in need.

This is the case for all homes offloaded via Property Initiatives Real Estate - an arm of WPI founded by Ms Large.

Jeanette Large says she’s lucky to be a homeowner in housing market that’s “failing people”.

The house retains old-world character.

The 60 Shorts Road property is set to go under the hammer at 11.30am this Saturday, April 17, with a $900,000-$960,000 price guide.

Ms Large told the Herald Sun last year she considered herself fortunate to be a homeowner, as many others were "not so lucky".

"The housing market is failing people because property is being used to build wealth rather than considered a human right," she said.

"We need the government to invest in social housing as a priority and encourage large players, such as superannuation funds, to invest in affordable housing."

Ms Large has owned the property for 44 years.

One of four bedrooms.

She said she and her husband bought the "small weatherboard home" in 1977.

They went on to complete "a major addition in the late '80s, to provide more living and bedroom space".

"The original house was built after World War I and tiny," she said.

"It's in a great location: close to public transport, shops, schools, childcare - all the important things.

"It's large enough for entertaining and holds many pleasant memories of my children's milestones."

Property Initiatives selling agent Rick Massese said the overhaul kept the four-bedroom home's "charm and character" intact.

It also added a versatile separate studio to the 608sq m block that could function as an office or a bedroom for a "teenager who wants independence".

The yard features a self-contained unit.

"The whole COVID-19 situation has changed the way we work. So the opportunity to use that as an office space is, I believe, (the property's) strongest point," Mr Massese said.

"It's a good sized block and the location is great too - it's an area that's definitely on the rise."

He said Property Initiatives was importantly starting to gain speed in the sales market, with vendors keen on the "social footprint that comes with it".

"We cover all of metro Melbourne, but now we are also starting to get a lot of people who have seen our results calling us (from regional areas)," he said.

"We're owned by WPI, and at the end of the year, all our profits go back into WPI for them to continue their work providing accommodation and affordable housing for those in need."

Originally published as CEO to donate home profits to homeless