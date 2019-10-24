Centurions’ destiny in their hands ahead of Townsville trip

CRICKET: The equation is simple for Central Queensland Centurions - win both games in Townsville next month and the North Queensland Open Zone Championship is theirs.

The Centurions will head to Townsville to play North Queensland and Far North in the last two rounds of the championships on November 2 and 3.

CQ made an ideal start to competition last weekend with wins against Mackay-Whitsunday in 50-over and T20 matches in Rockhampton.

Centurions coach Jason Wells said two wins in Townsville would guarantee them the title.

"Both of those teams are very similar to us. They've got some guys who have played at this level for 6-10 years and then some young guys as well," Wells said.

"Both teams have players who have done well against us in the past, so we know we're going to have to be on our game. "But if we play according to our game plan we believe that we can take care of anything they throw at us.

"We trust in our processes and we'll be giving ourselves the best opportunity we can to do well."

Wells said he would finalise the team for the road trip in the next couple of days.

Gladstone players are expected to remain in that squad after a series of positive performances against Mackay-Whitsunday.

Jason Seng, Harry Rideout, Waqar Yunus and Sam Lowry.

CQ skipper Sam Lowry dominated with bat and ball in Game 1 on Saturday, finishing with 59 runs and 2-25 off 10 overs including four maidens.

Lowry combined with Frenchville player Joe McGahan for a 113-run partnership, which helped CQ reach 237.

David Heymer made a quick-fire 48 not out from 35 balls coming in at fifth drop.

Harry Rideout and Waqar Yunus went wicketless but it mattered little as Mackay-Whitsunday were bowled out for 174.

Heymer made 26 from 19 balls in Sunday's T20 match, while Yunus bowled four overs taking 1-27.

- with Pam McKay