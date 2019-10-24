Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Central Queensland's Sam Lowry in action against Mackay-Whitsunday on Saturday, October 19.
Central Queensland's Sam Lowry in action against Mackay-Whitsunday on Saturday, October 19.
Sport

Centurions’ destiny in their hands ahead of Townsville trip

MATT HARRIS
Pam McKay
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Oct 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The equation is simple for Central Queensland Centurions - win both games in Townsville next month and the North Queensland Open Zone Championship is theirs.

The Centurions will head to Townsville to play North Queensland and Far North in the last two rounds of the championships on November 2 and 3.

CQ made an ideal start to competition last weekend with wins against Mackay-Whitsunday in 50-over and T20 matches in Rockhampton.

Centurions coach Jason Wells said two wins in Townsville would guarantee them the title.

"Both of those teams are very similar to us. They've got some guys who have played at this level for 6-10 years and then some young guys as well," Wells said.

"Both teams have players who have done well against us in the past, so we know we're going to have to be on our game. "But if we play according to our game plan we believe that we can take care of anything they throw at us.

"We trust in our processes and we'll be giving ourselves the best opportunity we can to do well."

Wells said he would finalise the team for the road trip in the next couple of days.

Gladstone players are expected to remain in that squad after a series of positive performances against Mackay-Whitsunday.

Jason Seng, Harry Rideout, Waqar Yunus and Sam Lowry.
Jason Seng, Harry Rideout, Waqar Yunus and Sam Lowry.

CQ skipper Sam Lowry dominated with bat and ball in Game 1 on Saturday, finishing with 59 runs and 2-25 off 10 overs including four maidens.

Lowry combined with Frenchville player Joe McGahan for a 113-run partnership, which helped CQ reach 237.

David Heymer made a quick-fire 48 not out from 35 balls coming in at fifth drop.

Harry Rideout and Waqar Yunus went wicketless but it mattered little as Mackay-Whitsunday were bowled out for 174.

Heymer made 26 from 19 balls in Sunday's T20 match, while Yunus bowled four overs taking 1-27.

- with Pam McKay

cq centurions cq cricket one-day cricket t20 cricket
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Jail time for rail delays

    premium_icon Jail time for rail delays

    News POLICE were forced to close roads and Aurizon was made to halt operations for over an hour when a Gladstone woman decided to climb up onto a railway bridge — a...

    $760m dredging project likely to impact water, marine life

    premium_icon $760m dredging project likely to impact water, marine life

    News A new report has revealed the finalised impact the Gladstone Port duplication is...

    IT'S ON TODAY: Schools’ soccer students to clash from 4pm

    premium_icon IT'S ON TODAY: Schools’ soccer students to clash from 4pm

    Soccer The six-round competition, which caters for under-12s, will be on every Thursday...

    ‘Money leaving Gladstone’: Call to buy out of town stuns

    premium_icon ‘Money leaving Gladstone’: Call to buy out of town stuns

    News Business says HookUp going against its community mantra