26°
News

Centrelink not for drug users: O'Dowd

Anyone who tests positive will have their welfare payments quarantined, or axed, and be referred to medical professions for assessment and treatment.
Anyone who tests positive will have their welfare payments quarantined, or axed, and be referred to medical professions for assessment and treatment.
Tegan Annett
by

THERE is overwhelming support to drug test Newstart recipients, despite recent revelations the move could increase crime and prostitution.

The support was revealed in an unofficial survey on Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd's Facebook page, which found 250 people supported the move, and eight were against it.

The survey follows the Liberal National Party's announcement the Western Australian town, Mandurah was one of three cities to take part in the trial program from January 2018, pending Federal Government approval.

"Tax payers don't like to see their money wasted...we want to get people back into the workforce, and there needs to be a system where we can get those people back to the point where they can be employed," Mr O'Dowd said.

The plan is to randomly drug test 5000 Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients at Mandurah, Logan and Canterbury-Bankstown.

Anyone who tests positive will have their welfare payments quarantined, or axed, and be referred to medical professions for assessment and treatment.

Topics:  centrelink drugs odowd opinion

Gladstone Observer
Agnes airport on Shorten's radar and other big Gladstone region plans

Agnes airport on Shorten's radar and other big Gladstone region...

Find out what big ideas and projects council raised with the leader of the ALP

Victim's family angry killer will walk in less than a year

VICTIM: Justin Chapman died after he was stabbed in the chest at a South Gladstone residence in December 2015.

Victim's siblings break down after career criminal's sentence

Gladstone hospital faced a busy baby boom

BABY JOY: Clinical midwife consultant Anna Hooper, mum Sarah Barber, baby Cash James Barber and maternity unit manager Sharon Graham.

August was a busy month for midwives at Gladstone Hospital.

Who's to blame for falling apprentice numbers?

ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES: ALE fourth-year apprentice Jack Todd learns to master fixing big machines like cranes.

End of resources boom sees governments looking to prop up positions.

Local Partners