Centrelink not for drug users: O'Dowd

Anyone who tests positive will have their welfare payments quarantined, or axed, and be referred to medical professions for assessment and treatment.

THERE is overwhelming support to drug test Newstart recipients, despite recent revelations the move could increase crime and prostitution.

The support was revealed in an unofficial survey on Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd's Facebook page, which found 250 people supported the move, and eight were against it.

The survey follows the Liberal National Party's announcement the Western Australian town, Mandurah was one of three cities to take part in the trial program from January 2018, pending Federal Government approval.

"Tax payers don't like to see their money wasted...we want to get people back into the workforce, and there needs to be a system where we can get those people back to the point where they can be employed," Mr O'Dowd said.

The plan is to randomly drug test 5000 Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients at Mandurah, Logan and Canterbury-Bankstown.

Anyone who tests positive will have their welfare payments quarantined, or axed, and be referred to medical professions for assessment and treatment.