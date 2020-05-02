Centre putting food on Gladstone tables

Janri Potgieter of Gladstone generously donates toilet paper to Rotarians Cheryl Royal-Scott and Len Smith for the Gladstone Combined Rotary Clubs Gladstone Food Centre donation drive.

Janri Potgieter of Gladstone generously donates toilet paper to Rotarians Cheryl Royal-Scott and Len Smith for the Gladstone Combined Rotary Clubs Gladstone Food Centre donation drive.

WITHOUT the help of the Gladstone Food Centre, Robert John Youngnickel and many other Gladstone residents wouldn’t be able to put food on their tables.

Mr Youngnickel, a regular customer of the centre for almost two years, said he just showed his Health Care Card and he could buy a range of heavily discounted donated groceries.

“There were some pretty crazy days in summer that without the Gladstone Food Centre I wouldn’t have eaten,” he said.

“It’s a place where I come regularly and get groceries at an affordable price. At the most for a bag full of groceries I pay $20, and that will feed me for four or five days.”

Also a patron of Ray’s Soup Kitchen, open Monday to Wednesday evenings at St Saviour’s Anglican Church Hall, Mr Youngnickel said these organisations helped countless Gladstone residents.

“They are great people with a lovely community conscience,” he said.

“They are completely essential for Gladstone as some people are doing it very tough and without them food wouldn’t be on their tables.”

Gladstone Food Centre is open from 9am Monday to Friday at 2/25 Tank St.

Rotary Club of Gladstone Sunrise president Michele Huth said Rotarians were helping to deliver the free hampers to pensioners and those in need in our community.

Recently, Gladstone Sunrise Rotary applied through the Mayor’s Discretionary Fund to assist Gladstone Food Centre and received a $4500 grant that has been used to purchase a freezer.

“If you are looking for a way to assist our community in this time of need and you are able to buy additional non-perishable food items to donate to the Gladstone Food Centre, rest assured it will be greatly appreciated by the person that you are helping,” Mrs Huth said.

Open from 9am-12pm Monday to Friday, Gladstone Food Centre at 2/25 Tank St sells non-perishable foods at very low prices for those in need, such as pensioners, the homeless, unemployed or families who are struggling.

It also provides free hampers of emergency food to address the immediate needs of those in crisis or hardship.