Centre plans to 'mug' EcoFest

Creative Recycling Centre president Tracey Smith and committee member James Robertson prepare for EcoFest this weekend. Contributed

DO YOU have spare coffee mugs lying around the house?

If so, the people at the Creative Recycling Centre would like you to donate them.

With EcoFest just days away, the centre team wants to make a difference and reduce wastage on the day.

The centre will be providing reusable mugs for a gold coin donation at the event, hoping to encourage people to move away from disposable coffee cups.

Committee member James Robertson said disposable cups made up a lot of the waste from last year's festival.

"The disposable coffee cups are not easily recyclable and they're still going to landfill,” he said.

"We want to reduce the amount of waste that will be produced from the day ... it's better for the planet.”

Already 100 mugs have been donated and the centre aims to collect 300 mugs by Friday.

People can "rent” the mug for the day or keep it and take it home for no extra charge.

Centre president Tracey Smith said we can all get better at "slimming our bins”.

"The amount of people using take away coffee cups is increasing and simple things like using a mug ... makes a big difference,” she said.

"We want to reduce the amount of waste ending up in our landfill.”

People can deliver mugs to Bill Robertson Toyota by 5pm on Friday.

Mr Robertson said any surplus mugs would be used for other events.