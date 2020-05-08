‘Centre of excellence’: Plans to put Gladstone on the map

TRANSFORMING Gladstone is on the radar of a new council formed to shape the future of the region and Australia.

The Regional Australia Council 2031 RAC was established this week by the Regional Australia Institute to use the collective knowledge of large corporations to help progress into the future.

Founding members include the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association, KPMG, Telstra, NBN Co, Transgrid, the Commonwealth Bank, Aurizon, Expedia Group, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and Prime Super.

Mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone Regional Council was always supportive and appreciative of Australia’s leading corporates focusing on economic and community development in regional Australia.

“The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association’s commitment and involvement in the RAC, and its ongoing support and advocacy for the oil and gas communities, including Gladstone, realises better community outcomes through the four key focus areas: jobs, population, liveability and leadership,” Mr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett welcomed the support, commitment and proactive action of the RAC.

“GRC would like to see a focus on regional skills development and attraction and retention of those skilled workforces in the region,” he said.

“The Gladstone Region should be the centre of excellence for a skilled workforce supporting not only the oil and gas industry, but all our major industry partners.

“By offering opportunity in the Gladstone Region we can increase our population and improve the liveability of the region.”

Regional Australia Institute CEO Liz Ritchie said the council would meet four times a year to drive progress on issues that matter to Gladstone and the regions