‘Centre of education’: Huge school opening in 2023

Aerial photos of the new housing development at Aura, Sunshine Coast. Photo: Patrick Woods

AN EIGHT-hectare vacant site in the Sunshine Coast's fastest-growing development has been slated for a new Catholic college, set to open in 2023.

Stockland and Brisbane Catholic Education have announced plans for a new Prep-Year 12 college in Aura at Caloundra South, which has been designed to cater to the community's growing education needs.

The school will accommodate 1500 students and about 150 teaching and non-teaching staff when it's complete.

It's facilities will be split into several stages, with the construction of stage one set to commence in 2022.

Members of the local community will be invited to participate in a Community Consultative Group to assist Brisbane Catholic Education in opening the educational facility.

Stockland project director Josh Sondergeld said the partnership with Brisbane Catholic Education was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a leading education facility.

"Aura is committed to nurturing young minds and emerging talent, and we are looking forward to Brisbane Catholic Education joining us as we build a centre of education with pathways to suit all ages and stages," Mr Sondergeld said.

"We've designed a city that will provide equity in education and choice to a rapidly expanding population and as the community grows, we aim to deliver a range of educational options through co-location, clustering and sharing of amenities."

Brisbane Catholic Education executive director Pam Betts said the Coast was one of the fastest-growing areas in Australia and families moving to Aura would be seeking high-quality, values-based education for their children.

Ms Betts said the planned Catholic college at Aura would be a welcome addition to the Archdiocese of Brisbane's educational mission joining an established network of schools on the Sunshine Coast.

Unity College principal Dan McShea said being part of the Brisbane Catholic Education network of schools allowed them to get on with the core business of teaching, without having to worry about corporate governance.

"This frees up educators to collaborate and share their knowledge with colleagues across different schools," Mr McShea said.

The new Catholic college is set to complement Aura's growing range of education and learning facilities, including Baringa Early Learning Centre and Baringa State Primary School - a revolutionary state primary school with a focus on science, technology, engineering and maths.

Aura's first state high school is due to open next year while plans have also been developed for a future urban university located within the Aura city centre.

