Central's pace key in the game against Gracemere Redbacks

GIRL POWER: Central FC's Paige King, Dylan King, Carla Watson-Scott and U13s Amber Longden and Sophie Slack with Calliope FC's Alexis Platen, Taylor Bolton, Taylah Beard, Pippa Dwyer, Piper Rule and Kasey Bolton. Matt Taylor GLA170719SOCC

SOCCER: A grand final spot is on the line for two groups of women.

From a Gladstone perspective, it's hoped the Central Football Club division one women progress to the decider.

They need to beat reigning Division One Women Knockout Cup premiers Gracemere Redbacks in Sunday's 3pm blockbuster at Sun Valley Oval.

The victor will meet Bluebirds in the grand final on August 17.

Central's striker Carla Watson-Scott said the young team has improved as the season progressed.

"We have improved with our communication and working together," she said.

One of the areas, Watson-Scott, noted was execution.

"We have also improved on kicking into space and using our pace as well," she said.

The striker transferred from Gladstone United to Central at the start of the season

Central twin sisters Dylan and Paige King both agreed there is no telepathic connection between the pair during games, but they do look out for each other.

"We play with a great group of girls and we both started really young, had a couple of years off at age 12, 13 and then returned back to playing all for Central," Paige said.

Central coach Marty Emerson expects a competitive match against Gracemere.

"We have a young and energetic team that has got a lot of speed," he said.

Emerson identified the key to the game was to quell one of the gun players of the women's competition.

"To contain Holly Clarke is what we will try to do," he said.

"She plays centre midfield and is one of the strongest players in the region."

There will be a curtain-raiser match at 1.30pm when the under-13 Central Miniroos take on Calliope.