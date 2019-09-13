Menu
Centralian youngest person to address UN Council

by Jason Walls
13th Sep 2019 8:54 AM
Subscriber only

 

CENTRAL Australian 12-year-old Dujuan Hoosan has become the youngest person to address the United Nations Human Rights Council in a trip to Geneva this week.

The Arrernte and Garrwa boy and star of acclaimed documentary In My Blood It Runs, addressed the council on behalf of the Human Rights Law Centre as part of a campaign to raise the age of criminal responsibility.

 

Central Australian 12-year-old Dujuan Hoosan has given a speech to the world’s peak human rights body at the United Nations in Geneva. Picture: Supplied/Human Rights Law Centre
Central Australian 12-year-old Dujuan Hoosan has given a speech to the world’s peak human rights body at the United Nations in Geneva. Picture: Supplied/Human Rights Law Centre

 

"I was always worried about being taken away from my family, I was nearly locked up in jail," he said.

"I was lucky because my family, they know I am smart, they love me, they found a way to keep me safe."

Dujuan told the council he wanted to see his school run by Aboriginal people and for his future to be "out on land with strong culture and language".

"I want adults to stop cruelling 10-year-old kids in jail," he said.

human rights indigenous juvenile detention united nations

