Central soccer girls want to make every post a winner

Keely Hooper, Jordan Porter and Erin Harvey are all part of the Capricornia side which will play in the Qld Schoolgirl under-15 trials tomorrow to Sunday in Toowoomba.

Keely Hooper, Jordan Porter and Erin Harvey are all part of the Capricornia side which will play in the Qld Schoolgirl under-15 trials tomorrow to Sunday in Toowoomba. Nick Kossatch GLA040619SOC

SOCCER: Three Central Soccer Club juniors have one ambition.

And that's to make the Queensland Schoolgirls under-15 team.

Keely Hooper, Jordan Porter and Erin Harvey are a part of the Capricornia team which will compete in the Queensland School Sport 13-15 Year Girl's State Championship today through to Sunday at the Highfields Sport and Recreation Park in Toowoomba.

Keely, who is 15, said there was plenty of room of improvement left in her game.

"I can play anywhere, but have been selected in the number nine or striker position,” she said.

She was quite frank about her personal performances to date where she plays for the Central Pumas boy's team in the U16 competition.

"My individual performances have been average, but am slowly improving and looking back, I know what I did wrong.”

Keely said she was eager to see what competition would be like in Toowoomba.

"It will be interesting to see the Brisbane teams,” she said.

Jordan, 14, is also a versatile player who plays as striker for her club, but she expects to play in the midfield for Capricornia.

"My season has been good and my strengths are setting up the plays and feeding the ball through to the players so they can score,” she said.

As has been well documented 14-year-old Erin is a talented basketball player.

She likes to control the play in both sports.

"Both sports complement each other and one of the similarities in soccer and basketball is to try and move the defence,” Erin said.

She was thankful that her parents Rowan and Samantha have taken her to many representative competitions of both sports.

The three girls also get some exposure in the Gladstone women senior competition for Central.