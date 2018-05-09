Central Queensland's award winning mini-horses

MINI WINNERS: Liana Wynne with Diamondz and Anna-Rose and Harry Chapman with Sharni.

MINI WINNERS: Liana Wynne with Diamondz and Anna-Rose and Harry Chapman with Sharni. Mike Richards GLA070518SHRS

IT WAS a national competition on a miniature scale and the Central Queensland team cleaned up, taking home multiple awards.

During her first time competing, twelve-year-old Anna-Rose Chapman won National Champion in every class she entered in the Australian Miniature Horse Society National Championships.

The Mount Larcom student competed with a white mini horse called Sharni.

"It was hard competing against a lot of people, (but) it was fun," Anna said.

"It was a good experience for the first time and I got to go on holidays as well."

Miniature horses are not ridden in competition, instead the trainer must guide their horse purely through verbal commands and body signals.

Liana Wynne has a property at Beecher and is the Central Queensland and North Queensland representative for the Australian Miniature Horse Society (AMHS).

She entered three horses in the championships, including Diamondz (pictured) and was thrilled to take out the title of National Grand Championship in each division.

"Central Queensland blitzed in our performance at the nationals, our little pocket took out the majority of the major awards," Liana said.

"We couldn't be beaten in performance."

Liana put the results down to hard work and training.

"All of us here we spend hours and hours training to achieve what we want and the results have spoken for itself," she said.

Anna-Rose's younger brother Harry also competed taking home a reserve in Champion Youth Handler.

"These little horses are so good with kids. Anna and Harry are going strength from strength," Liana said.

Liana got involved with miniature horses about five years ago, she has started breeding them and clearly adores them.

"There's so many qualities about them I enjoy," she said.

"When you go to shows, it's so much easier having a small horse, rather than a big horse."

"I love the fact that you can't fall off them ... they have fantastic temperaments and are a lot easier on the feed bill."

This year Liana has been asked to run the equestrian events for the Gladstone Show.

The event will give more people the opportunity to fall in love with miniature horses.