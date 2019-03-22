Central Queensland set to celebrate high achieving women

OVERWHELMED: Women in Business Awards of Australia executive director Karen Phillips speaks at the launch of the CQ Women in Business awards.

THE time has come to celebrate Central Queensland's highest achieving women.

The Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre will tomorrow night play host to the inaugural 2019 Central Queensland Women in Business Awards Gala.

Nominations have been flooding in from around the region with more than 80 nominations received.

The aim of the awards, launched in December, is to recognise, acknowledge and champion local women making a difference in their community.

Women in Business Awards of Australia executive director Karen Phillips said organisers had been inundated with nominations.

"We have been truly overwhelmed with the impressive nominations received for the inaugural awards," Ms Phillips said.

"While many of the candidates were nominated by their organisations or colleagues, young women stepped up to nominate their mothers for their tireless community work.

"Even husbands (have been) phoning secretly to honour their wife and share their admiration."

The event will start at 6pm tomorrow night and is sold out.