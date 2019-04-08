Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR FUTURE: Rotarians bury a time capsule to mark the end of the Rotary District 9570 Conference held at Biloela.
FOR FUTURE: Rotarians bury a time capsule to mark the end of the Rotary District 9570 Conference held at Biloela.
Community

Central Queensland Rotarians gather for annual event

by Cheryl Royal-Scott
8th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 250 Rotarians from Central Queensland gathered over two days for a conference at Biloela at the weekend.

The Rotary District 9570 Conference started on Friday afternoon, with Rotarians welcomed by the district governor, Rod Medew.

On Saturday at the flag-bearing ceremony, 28 flags from around the world were displayed.

Guest speakers shared inspirational stories of how Rotary helped them throughout their journey.

A topic that touched many was mental health and suicide prevention.

Presentations were also given from seven regions in Central Queensland on how each club works and how they gain community support.

Saturday night's dinner at Queensland Heritage Park was based on the theme of Australian Outback.

Guest speakers and presentations continued yesterday.

It was decided the 2020 district conference would be held in Mackay, and 2021 in Gladstone.

To mark the end of the conference, the Rotarians placed items inside a time capsule that would be uncovered 50 years hence.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    TOP MARKS: 22 Gladstone region businesses make state list

    premium_icon TOP MARKS: 22 Gladstone region businesses make state list

    News TWENTY-TWO Gladstone region businesses have received top marks in a state wide program assessing tourism operators.

    UPDATE: Police find 13-yo girl 'safe and well'

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police find 13-yo girl 'safe and well'

    News A QPS spokeswoman said the girl was reported found at 10am.

    'Seek feedback': Mayor speaks on local govt reforms

    premium_icon 'Seek feedback': Mayor speaks on local govt reforms

    News 'It gives us appropriate time to consult with our community'

    'So valuable': An egg-onomic holidays boost

    premium_icon 'So valuable': An egg-onomic holidays boost

    News 'The role we play in attracting visitors is very constant'