Central Queensland Rotarians gather for annual event

FOR FUTURE: Rotarians bury a time capsule to mark the end of the Rotary District 9570 Conference held at Biloela.

MORE than 250 Rotarians from Central Queensland gathered over two days for a conference at Biloela at the weekend.

The Rotary District 9570 Conference started on Friday afternoon, with Rotarians welcomed by the district governor, Rod Medew.

On Saturday at the flag-bearing ceremony, 28 flags from around the world were displayed.

Guest speakers shared inspirational stories of how Rotary helped them throughout their journey.

A topic that touched many was mental health and suicide prevention.

Presentations were also given from seven regions in Central Queensland on how each club works and how they gain community support.

Saturday night's dinner at Queensland Heritage Park was based on the theme of Australian Outback.

Guest speakers and presentations continued yesterday.

It was decided the 2020 district conference would be held in Mackay, and 2021 in Gladstone.

To mark the end of the conference, the Rotarians placed items inside a time capsule that would be uncovered 50 years hence.