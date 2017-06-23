Lack of indigenous representatives in CQ sees Gladstone 'forgotten'

NEW FACE OF CQ: Cherissma Blackman wants to represent indigenous Australians on a national level.

THERE ARE no indigenous Australian representatives for central Queensland.

Cherissma Blackman wants that to change.

"We're forgotten with indigenous issues ... we have the same number of issues as remote areas," Ms Blackman said.

Ms Blackman said there had been no representatives at the Uluru Referendum Council convention in May from the four tribes in the region stretching from Port Alma, to Gladstone and Bundaberg.

"We're always forgotten with issues at the top level agenda, (our tribes) aren't behind the times," she said.

Ms Blackman, a law graduate, said by being involved with national affairs, indigenous Australians of the Gladstone region would have better opportunities.

"It'd give us a lot of stability ... I want us to learn to exist together in a continual society," she said.