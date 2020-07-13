Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is important to honour those we have lost.
It is important to honour those we have lost.
News

Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
13th Jul 2020 3:00 PM

A DEATH in the community impacts the lives of many people.

It is important to honour and recognise those we have lost.

The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our website.

We thank you for your patience as we work to transition to the digital-only format.

FUNERAL NOTICES

  • WATSON, Elaine Josephine: Late of Diplock Street, North Rockhampton. Passed away peacefully on Monday 6th July 2020. Click here for more details.

  • GRIFFIN, Ronlyn Marion ‘Ronnie’: Late of Rockhampton. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th June 2020. Click here for more details.

  • HILL, Desmond George. 26th May, 1943 - 5th July, 2020. Late of Mason St (formerly Campbell St), Rockhampton. Click here for more details.

MACPHERSON, Una Beryl: 23rd August 1923 - 3rd July 2020. Click here for more details.

Funeral notices for early July can be found here.

death notices funeral notices tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tayla has been hitting the drag strip since she was 10

        premium_icon Tayla has been hitting the drag strip since she was 10

        Motor Sports Drag racing is in the blood of the Kelly family, with Tayla’s father Brett a regular competitor.

        Former truck driver threatened partner’s dog

        premium_icon Former truck driver threatened partner’s dog

        Crime The 50-year-old man left abusive voicemails on her phone.

        NOW HIRING: Jobs available in the Gladstone region right now

        premium_icon NOW HIRING: Jobs available in the Gladstone region right now

        News Looking for a job? Here are a number of jobs available in the Gladstone region.

        New rideshare company coming to Gladstone

        premium_icon New rideshare company coming to Gladstone

        News GLADSTONE and Tannum Sands will have a new rideshare company to join rival company...