It is important to honour those we have lost.
News

Central Queensland death and funeral notices for July

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Jul 2020 4:40 PM

A DEATH in the community impacts the lives of many people.

It is important to honour and recognise those we have lost.

The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other notices on our website.

We thank you for your patience as we work through some teething issues in our shift to the digital-only format.

FUNERAL NOTICES

  • PENGELLY, John Edward: Late of Off Lane, Gladstone. Passed away peacefully at the Gladstone Hospital, on Saturday, 27th June, 2020. Click here for more details.

  • SEMPLE, Roy: 6th September, 1924 – 28th June, 2020. Late of Capricorn Gardens Yeppoon. Passed away peacefully. Click here for more details.

To honour your loved one, you can arrange a listing by clicking here or call 13 11 13.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

