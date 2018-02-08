Central Queensland braces for heatwave

HEATWAVE: It's likely people will head to the coast in droves this weekend.

HEATWAVE: It's likely people will head to the coast in droves this weekend. MarianVejcik

CENTRAL Queensland will enter into "heatwave territory,” over the next couple of days, says a meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology, Harry Clark.

Fortunately, the coastal strip, as usual, will avoid the worst of it.

Gladstone has been forecast to get up to 35 degrees over the next week, but Biloela will face 41 degrees, Mr Clark said.

"From 20km inland, you'll be getting into that heatwave territory,” he said.

"If you go into next week most of central Queensland will be in a severe heatwave.”

Mr Clark said the forecast temperatures were typical for this time of year, however what was unusual was the expected length of time the heat wave would last.

"It is summer, so we do see heat waves, in saying that it looks like it is going to be a prolonged event,” he said.

He said there was no "significant system” in sight to indicate an end to the hot swell.

A ridge along the coast will give Gladstone average conditions over the next couple of days plus the likelihood of a few showers.

Next week for Gladstone should be consistently hot with temperatures around 34-35 degrees and sunny conditions.

While avoiding the worst of the heat along the coast, Gladstone would likely experience higher levels of humidity than inland areas Mr Clark said.

There'll be no storms to provide some cool relief, said Mr Clark.

"Storms are possible further south but they are not going to reach as far north as Gladstone,” he said.

Despite the high temperatures, ongoing "reasonably high humidity” would reduce the fire risks said Acting inspector Rural Fire Service Gladstone area Craig Adams.

High humidity slows fires down and makes them more easy to contain.

"Just a timely reminder that if people are intending to apply for (fire) permits and clean up around their homes - to reduce the vegetation - keep up to date with current weather conditions,” Mr Adams said.

Gladstone Forecast