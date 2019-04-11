Menu
Aldi construction site on Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton.
Aldi construction site on Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK280318caldi2
Central Qld tradies' chance to tell their story to Taskforce

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
11th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
TRADIES affected by alleged fraudulent behaviour will have the chance to voice their experiences at a Special Joint Taskforce hearing in Rockhampton next month.

The Taskforce investigating allegations of fraudulent behaviour in Queensland's building industry confirmed details yesterday of its upcoming visits to key regional centres.

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said the Taskforce will visit Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, the Sunshine Coast, the Gold Coast and Toowoomba.

It will hold sessions at the Rockhampton Housing Service Centre at 209 Bolsover St on May 7 and 8.

The Taskforce is available at various times for people to provide confidential information about potentially fraudulent behaviour relating to building subcontractor non-payment. See the factbox about how to make an appointment.

"Non-payment affects tradies right across the state and I encourage people in these areas to take full advantage of this opportunity,” Mr de Brenni said.

The Taskforce head, former Supreme Court Judge John Byrne, said the regional visits are an important part of ensuring people right across Queensland have the chance to engage with members of the Taskforce in person.

"The regional face-to-face sessions start on the Sunshine Coast on Monday, April 29,” Mr Byrne said.

"We expect members from the Taskforce will speak with hundreds of people in these seven key areas before sessions finish up in Townsville on Thursday, May 16.

"We are in these areas for a limited time, so I strongly encourage regional Queenslanders wanting to attend to make a booking as soon as possible.”

Mr Byrne said the seven locations had been chosen based on construction activity in the state.

"Importantly, we are aware that some of these areas have also experienced significant and recent company collapses that have been felt by their communities,” he said.

"We want to make sure regional Queenslanders get the most out of their time with the Taskforce, so we suggest that you make your submission online prior to booking in for a session with the team.”

Anyone unable to lock in a face-to-face session during the regional visits will have the opportunity for a teleconference or video conference with Taskforce representatives.

People or organisations can make submissions at the secure website or by email, post or face-to-face until 5pm Friday, May 17.

The full schedule of dates, as well as details on how to book in for a session, is available on the Taskforce's website www.qld.gov.au/ specialjointtaskforce

