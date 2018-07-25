Centenary trip for Gladstone Navy Cadet

HONOURED: Leading Seaman Lachlan Hope will travel to France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle of Amiens.

HONOURED: Leading Seaman Lachlan Hope will travel to France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle of Amiens. Matt Taylor GLA240718NAVY

AUSTRALIAN Navy Cadet Leading Seamen Lachlan Hope will join 14 other cadets in France to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Amiens.

"Very excited and honoured to be going on the trip to France and doing a battlefield tour of Amiens and the River Somme, where the Australian soldiers stepped off to battle,” he said.

"There was 15 cadets selected from around Australia, with five each from navy, army and air force.”

The Battle of Amiens was the opening phase of the Allied offensive, which began on August 8, 1918, and involved five divisions of the Australian Army commanded by Sir John Monash.

The battle started at 5.30am, the Allied troops were quick to establish objectives to overrun the enemy's front line and a large number of Germans had surrendered, suffering 27,000 casualties, including 17,000 prisoners. The blow to German morale on the first day of battle was named "the black day of the German Army”.

Commanding Officer Lieutenant Brad Lawson, of Training Ship Gladstone, said the exemplary service, conduct and attendance of Leading Seaman Hope helped to secure the trip.

"It was available to the rank of leading seamen and above and Hope had to write an assignment about the Battle of Amiens and he will take part in ceremonies, official services and other duties,” he said.