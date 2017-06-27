25°
News

CENSUS: Richer, older and slightly less European

Staff writers | 27th Jun 2017 10:12 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALMOST a year after Australia fumed at computer screens while trying to fill out the 2016 Census, the data crunchers have fed the data into machines to give us a new idea of ourselves.

RELATED: Australians are losing their religion

The data will no doubt be dissected a million different ways before the next snapshot in 2021, but here's what we have learned since the Census results were released this morning.

 

JUMP TO:

 

Australian statistician David Klisch said 95.1% of Australians filled in the Census, making it comparable to previous years, and also in line with results in New Zealand, Canada and the UK.

"Sixty-three per cent of people completed the Census online, embracing the digital-first approach and contributing to faster data processing and data quality improvements," he said.

"The ABS undertook a range of quality checks, including a thorough Post Enumeration Survey, to ensure the data can be trusted.

So what have we learned about ourselves? 

 

We are one, but we are many

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's dream of a big Australia is slowly coming together, with our national population hitting 24.4 million in December last year.

New South Wales has the most people with 7.48 million people, Victoria has 5.92 million and Queensland comes in third with 4.7 million.
 

Where are new Australians coming from?

Of the 1.3 million new migrants arriving in Australia since 2011, most came from China (191,000) or India (163,000), although the figure is spread across 180 countries.

Most of our new migrants settle in Australia's biggest cities -- Sydney and Melbourne -- but Kiwis are more likely to head north to Queensland.

More than one-third of all New Zealanders coming here headed for Queensland, about 98,000 of them..

 


England is still the mother country for many of us

A quarter of us were born overseas and England remains the most common birth country for Australians, aside from Australia.

However, Australians born in China, India and the Philippines are all among the top five.

By region there are more Australians who were born in Asia than there are Australians born in Europe.
 

 

Losing our religion?

There are now more people in Australia with "no religion" than who identify as Catholics, still the most popular religion nationally. 

Since 2011, the number of non-religious folks has grown from 4.69 million to now 6.9 million. Catholic numbers have fallen slightly from 5.4 million to 5.29 million while Anglican numbers have dropped from 3.67 million to 3.1 million.
 

Who is the average Australian?

The average Australian is 38 years old (up from 37), female, earning $662 a week (up from $577) or $1438 as a household (up from $1234)

You pay about $335 a week rent, or $1755 on the mortgage, in a house that has 3.1 bedrooms, with 1.6 other people.

 

Take a look at the figures

Topics:  australia census 2017 identity

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Gladstone council appoints new CEO

Gladstone council appoints new CEO

Former EQL chief operating officer Roslyn Baker will take the reins.

Ketter, O'Dowd's war of words continues

EYEING HIS OPPONENT: Senator Chris Ketter has Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd squarely in his sights.

Flynn MP and Queensland Senator face off.

Mater midwives 'grateful' and back in business

THEY'RE BACK: Mater Hospital midwives Jo Thomas, Kath Silverwood and Anna Nabielec with day old Talitha Stoneley.

'Quite grateful': Mater maternity is back in business

Major phone outages affecting the Gladstone region

Optus services have been down at Agnes Water since late last night.

'Issues': Major phone services have been down since last night

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Arrival of NDIS, community called to act on 'social responsibility'

GCLA guest speaker Peter Rowe and his facilitator Tracy Wiggins

GCLA launches newest social enterprise and discusses NDIS arrival

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

BRACE yourselves, Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their legendary Super NES console.

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 OFFERS over...

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

MORTGAGEE AUCTION- A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY.

44 Golding Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 1 AUCTION

This is your opportunity to secure a great buy, whether you're a first home buyer or an investor this is not one to be missed! This home features a spacious open...

AFFORDABLE LIVING IN A POPULAR SUBURB!

44 Venus Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Are you looking for your first home or an entry level investment? Look no further! This lowset, brick home is situated in the popular suburb of Telina. Only a...

Looking For Value For Money..?

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $529,000

The owners have just had a contract fall over on this property and have reduced the price to an unbelievable level, so if you have been waiting for the prices to...

RURAL LIFESTYLE TRANQUILITY IN BRACEWELL

1685 Mount Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell 4695

House 4 1 2 $295,000

This four bedroom brick and tiled roof home is situated in an elevated position at 1685 Mt Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell. A very comfortable home which has...

MAKE ME AN OFFER ...NEAT STARTER OR INVESTMENT READY ... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $229,000

Priced to sell! The seller's instructions are clear. This property needs to go! Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home ...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS - BRAND NEW HOME IN FAMILY FRIENDLY ESTATE!

48 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Always wanted to have your own new home, close to town in an upmarket estate at an affordable price? Looking to take advantage of the Queensland Governments...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $319,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

Fully Renovated - Central Location

2/8 Roseberry Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 AUCTION

This solid apartment in the city centre would be the perfect investment property or entry level property for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance...

Fully Renovated - Central Location

6/8 Roseberry Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 1 1 AUCTION

This solid apartment in the city centre would be the perfect investment property or entry level property for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!