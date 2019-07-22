Menu
Police raid juvenile justice centre after bloody riot

by Stuart McLean
22nd Jul 2019 5:27 AM | Updated: 6:24 AM
A NUMBER of detainees have handed themselves in to police after the group of youths allegedly used a chainsaw to cut open cell doors, sparking a riot.

Riot police arrived at the Frank Baxter Juvenile Centre this morning after the detainees spent the night on the roof of the Kariong facility.

Up to 20 youths, aged between 12-18, were involved in attacks during the rampage which started just before 9pm on Sunday.

Young people were seen standing on the roof of the centre. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly
This morning, at least three of the teenagers have handed themselves in to heavily armed police

Multiple emergency services were called to the Central Coast centre following reports of numerous inmates being injured in the riot. The area around the facility remains in lockdown.

It is believed a group of inmates managed to steal a set of keys that gave them access to a maintenance shed. Inmates then used a chainsaw and other tools taken from the shed to go on their rampage.

Paramedics were forced to lock themselves into a secured area. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly
Initial reports indicated up to eight youths had been stabbed along with several others who sustained injuries, including broken legs and arms.

Paramedics called to the centre to treat the injured were forced to lock themselves in a secured area while the violence continued. Several youths were on the roof of the centre hurling abuse.

It’s believed up to eight people were stabbed during the riot. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly
A fleet of 16 ambulances, firefighters and police rushed to the area to deal with the major incident, establishing a perimeter around the centre which remains in place.

Firefighters and emergency workers who were in a compound were ordered to lock themselves in their vehicles for safety.

The police helicopter was also called to the area to help monitor the unfolding situation.

Emergency crews have established a perimeter around the complex. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly
