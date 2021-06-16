The medical records of the man who allegedly murdered Celeste Manno could be released after with his lawyers wanting him to be psychiatrically evaluated.

The medical records of the man who allegedly murdered Celeste Manno could be released after with his lawyers wanting him to be psychiatrically evaluated.

Lawyers for the man accused of murdering Celeste Manno want the alleged stalker's medical records to undertake a psychiatric evaluation.

Luay Sako has been charged with killing his work colleague, Ms Manno, who he allegedly became obsessed with after she was kind to him when he was sacked from Serco call centre.

The 23-year-old was sleeping in her Mernda bedroom when her window was smashed in and she was killed, in November 2020.

Defence lawyer Sam Norton, for Sako, lodged an application in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a subpoena to release medical records belonging to Sako for the purpose of a psychiatric evaluation.

Celeste Manno was killed sleeping in her bedroom in November 2020.

A "substantial number of pages" of Justice Health records relating to Sako were provided to the court, with some redactions made to protect medical staff.

A redacted copy of the documents was granted, with Mr Norton told he could return to the court if an unredacted copy was required.

Mr Norton confirmed the Justice Health records would be provided to a forensic psychiatrist, who he had engaged.

Sako will return to the Melbourne Magistrates' Court for a committal mention over the murder charges on July 13.

Originally published as Celeste's alleged killer could face psych evaluation