Celebs flood Sylvia Jeffreys’ Instagram after birth

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
7th Apr 2021 9:28 AM
Television host Sylvia Jeffreys has given birth to her second child.

The Channel 9 star and wife of Sky News presenter Peter Stefanovic announced the arrival of their baby boy named Henry in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Henry. Our gorgeous, healthy little boy makes us a family of four," she wrote. "His proud parents couldn't be happier. His big brother is learning to be gentle. Big love all around."

Jeffreys posted this photo of baby Henry this morning.
Former Channel 9 host, Rebecca Judd, led congratulatory messages to the couple.

"Gorgeous news. Congratulations x," Judd commented.

Sunrise news presenter, Edwina Bartholomew, wrote: "How beautiful. Welcome handsome Henry xx."

Former Today show presenter, Tracy Vo, added: "Beautiful, beautiful Henry!! Can't wait to squeeze him. Love you guys."

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic with their one-year-old son Oscar.
It comes just over a year after the birth of their first son, Oscar Hamilton, who was born in February 2020.

The couple announced they were expecting a second child in October, after a challenging fertility journey.

"I know from my personal experience with IVF that so much goes into having a successful embryo," Jeffreys previously said on Today Extra.

The pair began dating in 2013.
She also described motherhood as being "mostly joy and wonder".

"It is every emotion at its extreme and all mixed in together," she said. "It is an extreme and deep joy, it is rational anxiety but mostly just joy and wonder, and in awe of this beautiful little boy."

Jeffreys, 34, and Stefanovic, 39, began dating in 2013 after working together on Weekend Today.

He proposed three years later and the couple tied the knot in 2017 at Kangaroo Valley.

 

 

 

