Celebrity gardener to visit Calliope

GOOD LIFE: Claire Bickle will be the special guest speaker at the Calliope Garden Club's meeting on Saturday.

CELEBRITY gardener Claire Bickle has never been to Gladstone but she's familiar with how hard our ground is.

"I think it's the same as my yard in Brisbane," she said.

"No soil and you need gelignite to dig a hole."

Ms Bickle is a regular guest presenter on the ABC radio gardening and chook talk back show.

"My love of gardening started when I was a child," she said.

"I was lucky to have spent a lot of time with my grandmother in the garden."

"She was a member of the Society of Growing Australian plants and the camelia society and we attended a lot of shows together."

Her love of gardening blossomed into a lifelong career.

"I studied horticulture and worked in a nursery before moving into teaching horticulture at TAFE," Ms Bickle said.

"I enjoy doing ABC radio gardening and chook talkback and conducting a variety of sustainability workshops.

"My other passion is writing for various permaculture publications like Earth Garden."

She said almost anyone can garden.

"Brisbane backyards are disappearing, but there are 37 registered community gardens giving people space to grow," Ms Bickle said.

"You can be a complete novice but a lot of friendly people will be keen to share their knowledge and skills with you.

"My friend lives in an apartment in Sydney and has 100's of potted plants, he doesn't even own a spade."

Tomorrow Ms Bickle will be the guest speaker at the Calliope Garden Club meeting.

The event is being held at the Calliope Community Centre, Don Young Drive at 11am and entry is $10.

For more information contact Mona on 0420375782 or email: calliopegardenclub@gmail.com