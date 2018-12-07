Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD LIFE: Claire Bickle will be the special guest speaker at the Calliope Garden Club's meeting on Saturday.
GOOD LIFE: Claire Bickle will be the special guest speaker at the Calliope Garden Club's meeting on Saturday.
News

Celebrity gardener to visit Calliope

Gregory Bray
by
7th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CELEBRITY gardener Claire Bickle has never been to Gladstone but she's familiar with how hard our ground is.

"I think it's the same as my yard in Brisbane," she said.

"No soil and you need gelignite to dig a hole."

Ms Bickle is a regular guest presenter on the ABC radio gardening and chook talk back show.

"My love of gardening started when I was a child," she said.

"I was lucky to have spent a lot of time with my grandmother in the garden."

"She was a member of the Society of Growing Australian plants and the camelia society and we attended a lot of shows together."

 

GARDENING GOOD LIFE: Claire Bickle will be the special guest speaker at the Calliope Garden Club's meeting on Saturday.
GARDENING GOOD LIFE: Claire Bickle will be the special guest speaker at the Calliope Garden Club's meeting on Saturday.

Her love of gardening blossomed into a lifelong career.

"I studied horticulture and worked in a nursery before moving into teaching horticulture at TAFE," Ms Bickle said.

"I enjoy doing ABC radio gardening and chook talkback and conducting a variety of sustainability workshops.

"My other passion is writing for various permaculture publications like Earth Garden."

She said almost anyone can garden.

"Brisbane backyards are disappearing, but there are 37 registered community gardens giving people space to grow," Ms Bickle said.

"You can be a complete novice but a lot of friendly people will be keen to share their knowledge and skills with you.

"My friend lives in an apartment in Sydney and has 100's of potted plants, he doesn't even own a spade."

 

GARDENING GOOD LIFE: Claire Bickle will be the special guest speaker at the Calliope Garden Club's meeting on Saturday.
GARDENING GOOD LIFE: Claire Bickle will be the special guest speaker at the Calliope Garden Club's meeting on Saturday.

Tomorrow Ms Bickle will be the guest speaker at the Calliope Garden Club meeting.

The event is being held at the Calliope Community Centre, Don Young Drive at 11am and entry is $10.

For more information contact Mona on 0420375782 or email: calliopegardenclub@gmail.com

More Stories

calliope garden club chooks claire bickle gardening permaculture
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    News A man and woman have died after suffering significant injuries at a Central Queensland caravan park.

    'Friendly-natured': Seized bull terriers given second chance

    premium_icon 'Friendly-natured': Seized bull terriers given second chance

    Crime "All our little friends are now clean, fed, and living in comfort.

    • 7th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Ex-tropical cyclone Owen could bring rain and winds

    premium_icon Ex-tropical cyclone Owen could bring rain and winds

    Weather The system is expected to move closer to the coast in a few days.

    Letter to Premier urges army support for fires

    premium_icon Letter to Premier urges army support for fires

    News The region's federal representatives want Ms Palaszczuk's support.

    Local Partners