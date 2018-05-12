Menu
GOOD CATCH: Rob Paxevanos and his daughter Hailey enjoyed during filming Fishing Australia in Gladstone
News

Celebrity fisherman hooked on Gladstone

Gregory Bray
by
12th May 2018 4:30 AM

CELEBRITY fisherman Rob Paxevanos said the fishing around Gladstone had to be one of Queensland's best kept secrets.

"Tourism is a sleeping giant in Gladstone, it's a great base for everything you have in this region," he said.

The host of the long running television show Fishing Australia spent a week in the area filming the HookUp and fishing trips with local tour guide, Johnny Mitchell.

The highlight of his trip was when his daughter Hailey caught a large mackeral.

"Hailey will never forget reeling in a 1.3m mackerel, which was as big as her, her previous biggest fish was a 99cm flathead," he said.

The crew visited the Narrows, Yellow Patch and offshore reefs.

"I really enjoyed the HookUp but fishing with Johnny was amazing," he said.

"Seriously, 10 out of 10, best fishing trip ever."

Rob added that Gladstone's unique location was another drawcard for southern fishermen.

"People from Brisbane can travel here in half a day, they don't need to spend thousands in flights to get a taste of northern exposure," he said.

We only scratched the surface so I'll be back with the whole family and our dog.

The Fishing Australia episode highlighting the Gladstone region and the HookUp will air in six weeks.

Gladstone Observer

