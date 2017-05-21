Celebrity farmer ready for Gladstone's best

GOURMET Farmer Matthew Evans is going to bring his swimmers to Gladstone, despite everyone thinking it's getting too cold for a dip.

Evans, who lives in Tasmania, is heading to the warmth as a guest speaker at Ecofest, on June 4.

The event is central Queensland's largest free environmental event. The theme for this is 'Be Great to our Barrier Reef' and the event aims to educate people about impacts we have on marine life.

"I'm really excited about the warmth and really excited to come to Gladstone, I don't think I've come to that part of the coast before,” he said. "I love exploring regional Australia, so any time I get to a new part is a good day for me.”

Evans said he did not really know what to expect from Gladstone.

"Because we're land-based farmers I'm always excited to see what grows around the country there and also the lay of the land.

"Are there rocky outcrops, are there cliff faces are there white sandy beaches? I'm hoping there's a few white sandy beaches because even if it is winter, there's a fair chance I'll be bringing my swimsuit.”

Evans said what was amazing about events like Ecofest was that they were not being driven by the country's leadership.

"There's a whole movement of concerned citizens, people who are saying 'we care about the world around us and we want to make sure our impact is as minimal as can be',” he said.

Evans is known for his popular SBS TV show, Gourmet Farmer. The show is all about the philosophy of paddock to plate and making sure all food is put to good use, as well as minimising the impact on the environment.

"At the moment, I think we're looking at August for Gourmet Farmer 4 ... and that's about us building on our bigger farm,” he said.

"We built a restaurant on site, so all the food that we grow ... we serve in a little restaurant and cookery school, so doing that paddock to plate thing but doing it to the extreme. I prefer nothing to come from behind the fence line.”