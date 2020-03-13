Celebrities who have coronavirus

The number of people infected with coronavirus is skyrocketing and the rarefied world of celebrity is no protection.

Here are the celebrities who are known to have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Some do not report any symptoms, despite the positive tests.

PETER DUTTON

The coronavirus threat for Australians hit home on March 13 when Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton revealed he had tested positive for the virus.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," Mr Dutton said in a statement.

"I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive. It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice."

"I feel fine and will provide an update in due course."

It is presumed that Mr Dutton picked up the virus on a recent trip to the US, in which he met Ivanka Trump and many senior members of the Trump White House.

His result has prompted concern that other members of the government and parliament might also have the virus.

TOM HANKS AND RITA WILSON

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the 2019 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, April 2019. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Tom Hanks confirmed on March 12 that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

Both are in a Gold Coast hospital, the actor said.

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film.

Hanks and Wilson's positive tests raised concern that they may have inadvertently infected many fans and industry figures.

SOPHIE GREGOIRE TRUDEAU

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau after winning last year’s election. Picture: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. Mr Trudeau's office said he was feeling well and would remain in isolation. "The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," the statement added.

His office said the doctor's advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself.

"Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently," the statement said.

MIKEL ARTETA

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus on March 12, prompting the Gunners' Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday to be postponed.

Arsenal closed their training ground as a result of Arteta's positive test, with Gunners players and club staff who had recent contact with the Spaniard now forced to self-isolate.

"This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly," Arteta said in a statement on Arsenal's website. "I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed."

DANIELE RUGANI

Juventus' Daniele Rugani pictured in April 2019. Picture: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Italian soccer club Juventus revealed one of its players, defender Daniele Rugani, had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11 despite not having symptoms.

Rugani, who also plays for the Italian national team, is the first player in the country's top soccer division to test positive.

Juventus, which has won the last eight Serie A titles, announced the result on its website and social media channels.

The club says Rugani and those known to have had contact with him are being isolated.

Italian soccer, along with all other sports in the country, has been suspended until April 3.

RUDY GOBERT AND DONOVAN MITCHELL

French Basketballer Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Initially the NBA proposed that games would continue without spectators, but on Thursday March 12 the organisation suspended all matches.

That same day the Utah Jazz revealed a second player, Donovan Mitchell, had also tested positive.

NADINE DORRIES

Nadine Dorries pictured in June 2019. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nadine Dorries, a Conservative UK MP and junior health minister, revealed late on March 10 that she had been diagnosed with the virus.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell revealed she had been advised to isolate herself after meeting with Dorries last week, even though she had no symptoms.

"MPs are at high risk through very frequent contacts and large gatherings," tweeted Stewart. "They are in danger of infecting each other in the chamber, and then going on to infect others. Time for Action. Now."