HOOKED: The Hook, Line and Sinker boys Nick Duigan and Andrew Hart with Rebecca Long and a red emperor.
News

Celebrities to return as HookUp prize pool increases

MATT HARRIS
by
1st Feb 2019 7:51 AM | Updated: 7:51 AM
IT KEEPS getting bigger and better each year and the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp will be no exception.

More prize money, more fishing categories and further chances to win big are just some of the reasons get involved in Australia's biggest family- friendly fishing competition.

Boyne Island's Bray Park will come alive between May 3-5 and HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said this year's event will feature both new and existing events and categories.

"Once again we'll release three tagged barramundi into Lake Awoonga and during the three days of the event they are worth $5000," she said.

"Our big new initiative is a $10,000 bounty on the Port of Gladstone bounty fish. We've had a new sponsor come on board, Q-Air, offering $10,000 for the angler who can catch the bounty fish.

"Before the event we'll go out there and catch ourselves a fish that's going to have a unique tag on it and at the 7am safety briefing on the Friday we are going to have a riddle with clues in it that will basically be able to highlight to those people who want to get this $10,000 fish, dead or alive, the location of where it was released and some clues as to what the species is.

"It could be a bream, barra, whiting, flathead - who would know?"

 

GOOD CATCH: Rob Paxevanos and his daughter Hailey enjoyed during filming Fishing Australia in Gladstone
A fly fishing category targeting giant trevally and golden trevally will also be introduced.

The total prize pool for the three-day event has increased by $70,000 to $320,000.

Mrs McGuire confirmed fishing celebrities Andrew "Phippsy" Phipps, barefoot fisherman David Hodge, Hook, Line and Sinker's Nick Duigan and Andrew Hart and Fishing Australia's Rob Paxevanos will return.

To stay up to date with HookUp news or buy tickets to the event, visit the Boyne Tannum HookUp Facebook page or website.

