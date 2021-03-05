Celebrities, senator joins Biloela family plight
Australian actor and former Biloela resident, Michael Caton and Senator Kristina Keneally will participate in a vigil for the Tamil family.
Today marks the third anniversary the Tamil family was taken from their Biloela home and held in immigration detention.
Biloela residents held a dawn vigil on Friday morning at 5am, the precise time the family’s home was raided by Australian Border Force.
Family friends Angela Fredericks and Brownyn Dendle led the dawn vigil in Biloela, where they read statements from Priya and Nades.
How to activate free Courier Mail subscription
GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards
Priya Tamil said she felt very lucky to have so much love from the nation.
“The love and support I feel from outside keeps me strong, you give me energy,” Priya said.
“When I lived in Biloela, I had a happy life every day but detention is the wrong word for our life now … this is jail.”
Nades said he remained strong for his family because of the support he received.
“Please keep supporting us, I want to come back to Biloela, to our normal life with our girls.”
A new video from Christmas Island was released, featuring Kopika and Tharnicaa Tamil singing their favourite song, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.
The HomeToBilo campaign is sharing the video alongside a video of the girls singing the same song in 2019, to demonstrate how the girls have now spent most of their lives in detention.
Family friend Angela Fredericks said she had prayed every day for the family’s safe return to Biloela.
“Hundreds of thousands of Australians have heard their story and joined our calls to the Prime Minister to bring our friends home to Biloela,” Ms Fredericks said.
“Mr Morrison has always had the power to instruct his ministers to let Priya and her family return to Biloela, but he has let little Kopika and Tharnicaa live the majority of their lives in detention.
“Today, we ask Prime Minister Morrison to show some compassion. Let them come home to Bilo.”
In Sydney, a community-led 6pm vigil at Town Hall will feature speeches by Australian actor Michael Caton and Senator Kristina Keneally.
New Zealand actor and Australian resident Russell Crowe has also tweeted his support for the family.
Vigil details:
Biloela, Lions Park 5am
Sydney, Town Hall 6pm
Melbourne, Parliament Gardens 5pm
Brisbane, King George Square 6.30pm
Canberra, Garema Place 5.30pm
Adelaide, Pilgrim Uniting Church 6.30pm
Perth, Murray Street Mall 6pm
Hobart, St David’s Cathedral 5pm
Darwin, Mercure Darwin Airport Resort 5pm
Bundaberg, 41 Woongarra St 5.30pm
Warrnambool, 73 Kepler St 12pm
Newcastle, Civic Park 5pm
Port Macquarie Foreshore 5pm
Armidale, Central Park 7.30pm
Moruya, Red Door Hall, St John’s Way 6pm
Yeppoon, Beaman Park 7pm
Christmas Island, Cove Gazebos 4.30pm