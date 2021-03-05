Celebrities, senator joins Biloela family plight

Actors Russell Crowe and Michael Caton and Senator Kristina Keneally have shown their support for the Tamil family.

Actors Russell Crowe and Michael Caton and Senator Kristina Keneally have shown their support for the Tamil family.

Australian actor and former Biloela resident, Michael Caton and Senator Kristina Keneally will participate in a vigil for the Tamil family.

Today marks the third anniversary the Tamil family was taken from their Biloela home and held in immigration detention.

Biloela residents held a dawn vigil on Friday morning at 5am, the precise time the family’s home was raided by Australian Border Force.

Australian actor Michael Caton.

Family friends Angela Fredericks and Brownyn Dendle led the dawn vigil in Biloela, where they read statements from Priya and Nades.

Priya Tamil said she felt very lucky to have so much love from the nation.

“The love and support I feel from outside keeps me strong, you give me energy,” Priya said.

“When I lived in Biloela, I had a happy life every day but detention is the wrong word for our life now … this is jail.”

Nades said he remained strong for his family because of the support he received.

“Please keep supporting us, I want to come back to Biloela, to our normal life with our girls.”

A new video from Christmas Island was released, featuring Kopika and Tharnicaa Tamil singing their favourite song, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

Senator Kristina Keneally. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

The HomeToBilo campaign is sharing the video alongside a video of the girls singing the same song in 2019, to demonstrate how the girls have now spent most of their lives in detention.

Family friend Angela Fredericks said she had prayed every day for the family’s safe return to Biloela.

“Hundreds of thousands of Australians have heard their story and joined our calls to the Prime Minister to bring our friends home to Biloela,” Ms Fredericks said.

The Tamily family.

“Mr Morrison has always had the power to instruct his ministers to let Priya and her family return to Biloela, but he has let little Kopika and Tharnicaa live the majority of their lives in detention.

“Today, we ask Prime Minister Morrison to show some compassion. Let them come home to Bilo.”

In Sydney, a community-led 6pm vigil at Town Hall will feature speeches by Australian actor Michael Caton and Senator Kristina Keneally.

New Zealand actor and Australian resident Russell Crowe has also tweeted his support for the family.

Vigil details:

Biloela, Lions Park 5am

Sydney, Town Hall 6pm

Melbourne, Parliament Gardens 5pm

Brisbane, King George Square 6.30pm

Canberra, Garema Place 5.30pm

Adelaide, Pilgrim Uniting Church 6.30pm

Perth, Murray Street Mall 6pm

Hobart, St David’s Cathedral 5pm

Darwin, Mercure Darwin Airport Resort 5pm

Bundaberg, 41 Woongarra St 5.30pm

Warrnambool, 73 Kepler St 12pm

Newcastle, Civic Park 5pm

Port Macquarie Foreshore 5pm

Armidale, Central Park 7.30pm

Moruya, Red Door Hall, St John’s Way 6pm

Yeppoon, Beaman Park 7pm

Christmas Island, Cove Gazebos 4.30pm