Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Celebrities lose COVID-19 battle

by Zoe Smith and staff writers
14th Dec 2020 5:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A Hollywood actor and country music star are among the latest celebrities who have lost their battles with COVID-19.

Carol Sutton, a US actor who had parts in Steel Magnolias and Monster's Ball and was regarded the "Queen of New Orleans" theatre scene tragically lost her coronavirus fight aged 76.

And Charley Pride, country music's first black superstar, also died of complications from COVID-19 at 86.

 

The Pelican Brief star Sutton was treated in Touro Infirmary hospital New Orleans, before she passed away on Thursday, US-time, her rep confirmed.

She was remembered as the "Queen of New Orleans" theatre.

"Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theatre, having graced the stages across the city for decades," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.

"The world may recognise her from her performances in movies and on TV - whether it's Treme or Claws, or Runaway Jury or Queen Sugar - but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as 4000 Miles and A Raisin in the Sun."

Meantime, Pride died in Dallas on Saturday, US time, his publicist confirmed.

He regularly toured Australia during his illustrious career and last visited in 2019 for a tour celebrating 50 years in the music business.

Pride released dozens of albums and sold more than 25 million records during a career that began in the mid-1960s.

His hits included Kiss an Angel Good Morning, Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone, Burgers and Fries, Mountain of Love, and Someone Loves You Honey.

"They used to ask me how it feels to be the 'first coloured country singer'," he told The Dallas Morning News in 1992.

"Then 'first black country singer'. Now I'm the 'first African American country singer'. That's about the only thing that's changed."

Receiving an award in his honour in 2008, Pride said he didn't focus on race.

"My older sister one time said, 'Why are you singing THEIR music?'" Pride had said.

"But we all understand what the y'all-and-us-syndrome has been. See, I never as an individual accepted that, and I truly believe that's why I am where I am today."

Tributes have poured in from Hollywood, where Pride was remembered as a legend.

 

 

 

Originally published as Celebrities lose COVID-19 battle

More Stories

carol sutton celebrity charley pride coronavirus covid-19

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: The best barra caught at Lake Callide in 2020

        Premium Content PHOTOS: The best barra caught at Lake Callide in 2020

        News Recently a 125cm monster broke the biggest barra record at Lake Callide but here are photos of other crackers caught there this year.

        Text messages bring Biloela drug dealer unstuck

        Premium Content Text messages bring Biloela drug dealer unstuck

        News An examination of Harlan Waero Fry’s phone uncovered a drug networking ring in the...

        Large amount of marijuana found in man’s car

        Premium Content Large amount of marijuana found in man’s car

        News Police officers found the drugs in the boot of Samuel Christian Noonan’s...

        Meet the Gladstone mum and kids who clean graves

        Premium Content Meet the Gladstone mum and kids who clean graves

        Offbeat A Gladstone mum has found an unorthodox way to teach her children life lessons by...