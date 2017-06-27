25°
This bride saved hundreds with a simple wedding cake trick

Emily Pidgeon | 27th Jun 2017 3:40 PM
HAPPY DAYS: Rebecca Landry and Tim Ahern married in May, 10 years to the day after they met, at an intimate beachside wedding.
HAPPY DAYS: Rebecca Landry and Tim Ahern married in May, 10 years to the day after they met, at an intimate beachside wedding.

MEETING days after her father's funeral, Rebecca Landry said marrying Tim Ahern was bittersweet.

"It's another year with (Tim) and another year without (dad),” Rebecca said.

"To have someone who can make me smile was worth holding on to.”

The couple married exactly 10 years after they first met, making their wedding day extra special.

"It was amazing, everything we ever wanted it to be,” Rebecca said.

As a family of six, the newlyweds said they didn't get many kid-free days, cherishing them when they happened.

Rebecca said Tim proposed in 2015 while they were on holidays - kid free - to the tune of an Ed Sheeran song, which Rebecca walked down the aisle to two years later.

Her two oldest children, Eli, 16, and Maiella, 12, walked Rebecca down the aisle and their two youngest children, Poppi, 6, and Isla, 2, were the flower girls.

Married on May 7 at Sea, Air and Rescue Park at Town of Seventeen Seventy by celebrant Judy Whicker, Rebecca said it was like their own little festival.

"We did things a bit differently,” she said.

"We took photos before the wedding ... we had beautiful vintage furniture set up throughout the park.”

Wearing a wedding dress that needed no alterations, Rebecca said the day was perfect, despite the light shower of rain.

"There was a sprinkling of rain so we were all jammed under the pergola - the best man got out of doing his speech,” she said.

And while some brides opt for a professional to supply the cake, Rebecca took it in her stride and made one that got "smashed”.

"I'm a budget buster,” Rebecca said.

"I got two Aldi mud cakes, a tub of Betty Crocker and flowers from Nuellie de Fleur.

"It got smashed in a day.”

