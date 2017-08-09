Celebrating the memory of Joy Cowburn 1948-2017

WONDERFUL COUPLE: Joy and Gary Cowburn at the NAIDOC march of 2017. The pair had been together for most of their lives, close to 50 years, but weren't married. Much to the delight of their family and friends, they tied the knot in September 2015, finally making their great love legal.

JOY Constance Chapman was one of 12 children born to Linda Clancy and Michael Chapman in Eidsvold on May 15, 1948.

Joy enjoyed a wonderful family life with her brothers and sisters, Tex, Joss, Hector, Elaine, Kay, Hank, Rebecca, Frank, Marlene, Dereck and baby Stephen.

Linda passed away when Joy was quite young and it fell to her to help raise her younger siblings.

Joy attended school to grade four and then left to help with the family. She worked at various jobs over time, including as a cook and general hand at Coonambula Station.

Eventually Joy was able to fulfil her ambition to become a nurse. She completed her training and worked in the Eidsvold hospital.

During this time there was a handsome young man by the name of Gary Cowburn living in Gayndah. The feisty young Joy had caught his eye and Gary became a regular visitor to Gayndah. The rest, as they say, is history and Gary and Joy began their long life together.

They welcomed their first daughter, Nicole, and moved to Gladstone in 1975. Their second daughter, Mel, was born and their last daughter, Peta, arrived soon after.

The family moved to a house in Fletcher St and it was here Joy created a warm, loving environment that became home to not only her own family but anyone who needed a good feed and a warm bed. Any Murri family that came to town knew to head to Fletcher St, where they would be guaranteed a welcome from Joy and Gary.

While Fletcher St was the centre of Joy's family, the centre of Joy's world soon became her grandchildren. Joy adored them, in fact she was present at the birth of every grandchild - a very proud nanna waiting to welcome them into her world. There was nothing she would not do for them. She had nine grandchildren and more recently was very excited to welcome her first great-grandson.

Everyone who met Joy has fond memories of her. She was much loved and respected in her local community and was always involved in helping someone or volunteering for some organisation. She often cooked dampers for NAIDOC Day celebrations - her cooking was legendary - or helped out at Nhulundu.

Joy's great community passion was for the local Police Citizens Youth Club. Whenever they needed a hand, Joy would be there.

She was also mad about country music, she was a great card player and loved to dance.