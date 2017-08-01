Celebrating the industry that changed Gladstone forever

Hetty Fedley travelled to Gladstone on a cruise ship and was enjoying the city sights.

TO CELEBRATE QAL's 50 years in Gladstone this month, the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum is hosting a special exhibition which showcases the company's contributions to the community.

Affectionately referred to as 'the heart of Gladstone', QAL has shaped Gladstone in more ways than one.

When the primary employer, a meatworks, shut down in the early 1960s, it was QAL that moved in to replace them.

"The community was struggling (but) in the space of two years (of QAL arriving in town) the population tripled,” Jo Duke, curator, said.

QAL brought new people to the town and created a "cultural shift - there was your 'old Gladdie' and your 'new Gladdie'.”

"It helped with the building of Awoonga Dam, they did water filtration too - before QAL people (in Gladstone) were boiling their water.”

LEFT: Rachael's Cloud Factory (QAL) by Ellie Neilson. Julia Bartrim

They also helped to expand the port and "stepped in” (when council could not come up with the money) to make the city's greenbelt.

The exhibition, which opened on Saturday, provides details on all these events and features a collection of heritage objects and photographs from both the QAL and GRAGM Collections.

On display is a progression of the types of helmets worn by QAL staff. They were originally made of aluminium but they soon changed the material.

"The problem with the (aluminium) helmets was, you come into contact with any sort of power, you would get electrocuted,” Ms Duke said.

Hetty Fedley, a visitor from Port Macquarie, was impressed with the exhibition.

"It's a fabulous display, all the memorabilia is fabulous,” she said.

She was visiting Gladstone on a cruise and had little time but she said she would like to return at a later date and spend several days exploring the region.

An official launch will be held on Friday at 11am, to be opened by the deputy mayor, Chris Trevor.

Maddie Cook, gallery public programs and promotions officer said QAL were really excited, "they will definitely be attending the official launch.”

After the launch, GRAGM will be putting on a complimentary lunch.

The exhibition, The Giant that Never Sleeps, will be open to the public until Saturday, October 7.