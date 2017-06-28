Celebrating in style at fashion boutique handover

IT WAS all glitz and glam at the Runway 7 Boutique on Tuesday night.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate the handover of the business from its former owner and founder Carla Jayne Smith to its new owner Lynda Ninness.

Mrs Ninness, who officially took over the business last Friday, is now in charge of both Runway 7 Boutique and the R7 Modelling and Talent Agency.

She said it was a great night and she was very pleased with how it had gone.

"It was really fabulous to see everyone come out, not only to farewell Carla and Richie (Carla's partner), to be up here supporting us as well,” she said.

Mrs Ninness, who was described by emcee for the night Kathy Corones as having "a passion for fashion”, is also an experienced milliner and has her own label.

"I started making headpieces and hats about seven years ago and it just expanded,” she said.

"I broke out into my label M. C. Millinery. I do everything from traditional millinery to working with lace and leather and feathers, all the different mediums and fabrics.”

Mrs Ninness has big plans for R7.

"With the modelling agency side, (I want to) open the horizons up for some off our Gladstone girls to go on to bigger, better things,” she said.

"I want to give the kids confidence. Some of these girls who came through the agency, they were lacking confidence. To see them up there now is so great.”

Mrs Ninness said Guess fans would be excited to hear that Runway 7 expected to have items from the exclusive label available in coming weeks.