Celebrating a century of the Mount Larcom Show

THE Mount Larcom Show brought out hundreds of locals, blue skies and people from across the state.

This year's show marked 100 years since it began, and 80 successful years of operation.

President of the Mount Larcom and District Show Society, Mick Wallace, said the show was "built around families” and he was thrilled with the turnout.

"We think the crowds are way up on our previous years,” Mr Wallace said.

"Just looking at the people, they are spread all around the grounds. It's just brilliant to see.”

The community was offered a taste of the unique country show with a family-friendly atmosphere and plenty to do.

Some of the individual events included a fashion parade, an animal petting zoo, face painting, the grand parade, wood chopping, the national chainsaw racing titles, fireworks and of course, the rides and food trucks.

There was certainly something for everybody.

At 2pm on Saturday, Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd officially opened the show during the Grand Parade.

Winners of last weekend's Mount Larcom Show Ball also participated in the Grand Parade.

By mid-afternoon on Saturday, Mr Wallace said he had only heard good feedback.

"We are a full country show and that's the beauty of it. You see everything that you see in the country and we are very very proud of that,” Mr Wallace said.

Helen Scarfe, who came up from Melbourne to visit family and take care of her brother's farm, said it was her first time to the Mount Larcom Show.

"It's just been wonderful,” Ms Scarfe said.

"I'm just amazed at how many events foster the next generation ... they're doing a bit of everything.

"It's really great to see.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher echoed Mr Wallace's feelings towards the success of the show and said it really did cater for everyone.

"It's got a bit of everything,” Mr Butcher said.

"(I'm) blown away by how many people are here ... it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger.

"The committee should be very proud of themselves.

"Mick Wallace and the crew have certainly delivered in spades.”