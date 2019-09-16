Celebrating 21 years of renting out Gladstone

ANNIVERSARY: Joyce Hort with principal Mark Spearing is celebrating 21 years working with LJ Hooker Gladstone.

IF one person has seen Gladstone through the best and the worst of times it’s property manager Joyce Hort.

This month she is celebrating 21 years working with LJ Hooker — a job that began with just a phone call.

“I got interviewed in the Friday and started on the Monday,” she said.

“My director (Mark Spearing), said I was the first person he ever employed.

“I always tell him he got it right the first time.”

Mrs Hort said she was inspired to go into real estate because of her love of houses and architecture.

“I used to love looking at house plans, reading the real estate housing books,” she said.

She said she “could write a book” with all the highlights and challenges from the job, but the biggest standout was the people she met.

“We have good days and we have bad days, we have days where we get a good laugh out of a tenant,” she said.

She said some of the tenants had been renting with her for as long as she worked for the agency.

“You’ve got to be able to enjoy talking to people,” she said.

“It’s generally interaction with the public that’s the best part of the job.”

She said one of the biggest challenges was convincing landlords to update.

“If an owner has a well presented property with a realistic rental and allows a pet they will rent, whether it’s bad time or good times,” she said.

“If owners aren’t prepared to do some work into their properties, they’re the ones that sit.”

Mrs Hort said she hoped to keep working a few more years before retiring.