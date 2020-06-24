Menu
Gladstone City Library's library officer Kiara Featherstone takes a closer look at the 2020 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition. Photo: Di Paddick
News

Celebrate the region’s emerging young artists

Di Paddick, Articles and Images
24th Jun 2020 1:00 PM

TAKE time out to explore more than 400 children’s artworks during Gladstone Regional Council’s 2020 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition, featured at the Gladstone City Library.

The artworks share stories of “who and what makes Australia great” as told by the Gladstone region’s emerging young artists.

Featuring flora, fauna, architectural icons and Australian ideals such as volunteering and mateship, the artists have provided a colourful, diverse and exciting array of works for all to explore.

When discussing her paint, pencil, felt pen and collage work Whistling Magpie – collaged with Advance Australia Fair words and sheet music – Section Two first-prize winner Raven-Lily Bickle-Wallace said: “The third in my Australian Bird Series combines two of the things I love about Australia: singing our national anthem at special events and listening to magpies whistle in my backyard.”

Initiated in 2006, this is the 14th Celebrate Australia presentation and a huge shout of thanks goes out to the participating students, local schools, CQUniversity and Gladstone Cinemas for their ongoing support.

Continuing at the Gladstone City Library until Friday, July 31, the works will then tour to the Calliope Library during August, before returning to students during term four.

As part of the Gladstone Saiki Sister City Cultural Exchange Program, 14 award-winning works will travel to Japan for display during September.

For further information visit the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum online at gragm.qld.gov.au, where you can join the mailing list for the latest news.

GRAGM is a community cultural initiative of Gladstone Regional Council, open 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday, located on the corner of Goondoon and Bramston streets, Gladstone. Admission is free.

Recovery Boost

Delivered through the Regional Arts Fund and administered in Queensland by Flying Arts Alliance, the Recovery Boost is a $10 million targeted measure announced by the Australian Government as part of the Relief and Recovery Fund.

Developed to respond to the difficulties experienced by regional artists, arts organisations and communities heavily impacted by COVID-19, the Recovery Boost is one-off funding offer for short (Relief), medium (Recovery) and long-term (Renewal) support.

Round one opens Wednesday, July 1, for amounts up to $5000.

For further information visit flyingarts.org.au, phone 3216 1322 or email raf@flyingarts.org.au.

