Celebrate our rescue services this weekend

ON THE SCENE: Emergency Services Day gives the community a chance to acknowledge the often unsung work of our emergency services. Hayden Johnson

ORGANISERS are expecting thousands of people to turn out for the Emergency Services Day in Gladstone on Sunday.

The event, a first for Gladstone and hosted by the PCYC at its Yarroon St complex, will feature emergency service displays and sports club stalls where children can sign on.

Alex Staines, media advisor for Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, said he saw a similar event combining sport and emergency services, hosted in Rockhampton and he thought it would be a great way to bring different members of the community together in Gladstone as well as acknowledge emergency service workers.

Mr Staines said he suggested the idea to the PCYC and they thought it was a good one.

"Kids may want to play a sport but they don't necessarily know what sport is the best fit for them," he said.

Mr Staines said he'd witnessed sports clubs put in a large "amount of time, effort and energy" recruiting new members.

"There had to be a better way," he said, noting that combining emergency services and sports benefited both groups.

Mellissa Mayers has worked as a youth development worker for about two years at Gladstone's PCYC.

She said the emergency services day was all about "knowing your risk and knowing your community".

"(It's about) making the community aware of what's out there in the community," she said.

"Not every child wants to play football or soccer.

"We've got different sports - roller derby, dancing - there's a wide range of activities."

Emergency services attending on the day will include the big three: Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

But there'll also be a number of other groups that play an important role in keeping communities safe, including the SES, Volunteer Marine Rescue, Maritime Safety, the Water Police, the Salvation Army, Surf Life Saving clubs and the Aviation Fire Service.

Ms Mayers said attendees could enjoy food and drink and market stalls on the day.

There will also be a mascot race featuring characters like QPS's Constable Koala and Gladstone Port Corporation's Curtis the Turtle.

A snake handler will offer advice on what to do when encountering wildlife.