The Gladstone Inclusion Centre in Off St will host Flourish on 30 November
News

Celebrate cultural diversity with WIN

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Nov 2019 3:30 PM
WELCOMING Intercultural Neighbours encourages the community to celebrate social inclusion at the group’s new event on November 30.

The event, Flourish, will seek to increase the engagement of the community in connecting and welcoming migrants and refugees to the region through art and culture.

It is a celebration of culture from around the world, presented by WIN volunteers.

A world fashion parade will celebrate the diverse fashions from indigenous Australia and countries like Egypt and India.

Interactive workshops will have attendees immerse themselves in cultural dances from around the world.

Mandala stencilling, Chinese calligraphy and a children’s zone will provide the opportunity to create an artwork to take home.

Food vendors will be on site serving international street food.

The event will be at the Inclusion Centre at 21 Off St from 10am.

All activities are free.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

