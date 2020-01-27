Menu
Crime

Celeb trainer Michelle Bridges ‘caught’ drink driving

by NICK HANSENExclusive
27th Jan 2020 10:52 AM
Celebrity personal trainer Michelle Bridges has allegedly been caught mid-range drink driving on Australia Day with her five-year-old son in the car.

The 49-year-old The Biggest Loser star was allegedly pulled over in a 4WD in Sydney's eastern suburbs at around 11.25am yesterday.

Bridges has built a decorated career as a TV personality and personal trainer.
"A 49-year-old woman, driving a Range Rover SUV, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result," police confirmed in a statement.

"A 5-year-old passenger was in the car at the time."

Bridges, from Potts Point, was stopped at a stationary roadside breath testing operation on New South Head Rd where she allegedly failed an initial breath test.

Bridges was stopped at a roadside breath testing operation in the eastern suburbs. Picture: Justin Lloyd
She was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.086.

Bridges was given a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.

