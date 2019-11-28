Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking to speak to the man in this image.
Police are looking to speak to the man in this image.
News

CCTV: Police allege man threatened taxi driver, didn't pay

Crystal Jones
by
27th Nov 2019 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you seen this man? 

At around 2.47pm on October 29 a taxi driver picked up the pictured man from Christie St, Walkervale.

Police allege the man has then begun arguing with the taxi driver about the booking fee.

Police say that due to the man continuing to argue with the taxi driver, the taxi driver has stopped and told the man to get another cab.

Police allege the man then threatened the taxi driver both verbally and physically before exiting the cab and refusing to pay the fare. 

Anyone who has information about the person pictured, or has information about the theft, is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1902144894.

crime fare evasion police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tannum students impress at Sydney youth forum

        premium_icon Tannum students impress at Sydney youth forum

        News SIX YEAR 10 students had the chance to go to the Sydney Opera House for a youth forum last week.

        • 28th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        ‘Breathtaking’ Clinton home hits market for $599K

        premium_icon ‘Breathtaking’ Clinton home hits market for $599K

        News AN AWARD-winning Clinton home has just hit the market for $599,000. The property at...

        You don’t want to miss this Weekend

        You don’t want to miss this Weekend

        News IN WEEKEND in Saturday’s edition of The Observer, once upon a time in...

        • 28th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
        Share Aussie Christmas sparkle to win $1000

        Share Aussie Christmas sparkle to win $1000

        News THERE’S a special group of Australians keeping the magic of Christmas alive each...