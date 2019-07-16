Menu
WATCHFUL EYE: CCTV camera. Ella Archibald-Binge
CCTV footage captures bizarre Chemist Warehouse theft

16th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man was high on Valium and had been drinking rum when he stuffed a jar of honey down his shirt, a court was told. But Keith James Lea's trip to Chemist Warehouse on February 15 was anything but sweet as the security alarms alerted staff to his theft.

Lea, 58 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of stealing after a previous conviction.

The court was told Lea was having a prescription filled at the chemist and while he waited, took a stroll down the aisles.

Defence lawyer Angela Taylor said her client was under the influence of Valium and rum and was unwell with sinus issues when he stuffed a $79.99 jar of vitamin-rich Manuka honey in his shirt.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a $400 fine and a conviction was recorded.

Lea was ordered to pay Chemist Warehouse restitution.

