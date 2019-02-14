CCTV captures employees several fraud transactions

Krista Dawn Willis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to seven counts of fraud - dishonestly obtaining property from another by employee.

A GLADSTONE woman has been ordered to pay back all the money she stole on seven separate occasions from her employer.

Krista Dawn Willis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to seven counts of fraud - dishonestly obtaining property from another by employee.

The Gladstone woman was working at a Puma service station when she committed the fraud offences between January 24 and February 8 2018.

The 20-year-old's methods were "unsophisticated" in that she was voiding or refunding false transactions and pocketing the cash, the court was told.

The court was told Willis' employer saw her doing it on CCTV footage and on the last occasion, caught her in the act of putting the money in her bra.

In total Willis stole $1395.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was stealing to fund her drug addiction.

Mr Pepito told the court Willis suffered a death in the family and turned to drugs to cope.

"Her life started to spiral downwards, her parents moved away...She had to fend for herself," Mr Pepito said.

He said his client was no longer using drugs but when Magistrate Dennis Kinsella questioned it, Mr Pepito said his client "could not guarantee" because of the environment in Gladstone.

Mr Kinsella said drug users often lied about their use, but Mr Pepito said Willis was gainfully employed in Gladstone and seeking assistance.

Mr Kinsella said Willis' offending was a serious breach of trust.

He ordered her to complete 18 months' probation and to pay back the amount stolen.

Mr Kinsella did not record a conviction.