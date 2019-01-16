CCTV BUST: Mum caught with stolen Best n Less haul

Shoppers flocked to Stockland Gladstone on Boxing Day 2018 to take advantage of yearly specials.

A GLADSTONE woman was sent to prison for a Best n Less clothes haul she didn't pay for.

Rebecca Anne Porteous was with a friend when she entered the clothing store at Stockland about 3pm on December 23.

Between them they took more than 20 items into the dressing rooms and stuffed the goods inside the shopping bags they were carrying.

They did not try to pay for any of the items, worth about $200, a court heard.

Porteous appeared via video at Gladstone Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and one count of possessing tainted property.

The court heard Pourteous and the co-accused were captured on CCTV, leading police her door.

Police conducted a search warrant and found the stolen items and other items officers believed to have been stolen from Connor and The Reject Shop.

Porteous was also in possession of a driver's licence and bank card which had been reported stolen days prior.

When questioned, the 26-year-old told police she was unaware they were in her bags.

She was arrested and taken into custody on a return to prison warrant.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client recently got out of jail in October and was supposed to be living in Rockhampton.

"This offending happened while my client was on parole,” Mr Pepito said.

Magistrate Brian Kucks ordered Porteous to serve two months in jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.