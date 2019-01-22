CCTV BUST: Man a 'risk to community' after alleged attacks

A GLADSTONE man accused of assaulting police, a security guard and exposing himself will stay locked up after being labelled a "risk to the community".

Colin Marshall Venz appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to apply for bail on several charges, including the serious assault of a person acting in aid of police, assaulting police, assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts of obstructing police at a licensed premises, wilful damage, wilful exposure and fail to leave licensed premises.

The court heard Venz was due to appear in court last Friday however, was still "under the influence of alcohol” at midday.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said the majority of the alleged offending occurred at the Reef Hotel in Gladstone on January 18 and at the Gladstone watch-house.

Mr Sleep said the crown's case was strong and most of the alleged offending had been caught on CCTV.

He told the court if Venz was granted bail, he would put the community at risk.

Mr Sleep said the serious assault involved an attack on a security guard and if released on bail, Venz could interfere with a witness in the case.

"You can see he has no issue striking a police officer,” Mr Sleep said. "He then wilfully exposes himself and makes a mockery of the person in authority.”

Barrister Tom Polley said his client suffered mental health issues and was drinking heavily the night of the alleged offending. He said his client was likely to plead guilty to the charges.

"In a sense he fell off the wagon,” Mr Polley said. "He hadn't consumed alcohol for more than 12 months.”

The Boyne Island man was denied bail and remanded in custody until February 22.