Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A GLADSTONE man accused of assaulting police, a security guard and exposing himself will stay locked up after being labelled a
A GLADSTONE man accused of assaulting police, a security guard and exposing himself will stay locked up after being labelled a "risk to the community". Matt Taylor GLA211218CCTV
News

CCTV BUST: Man a 'risk to community' after alleged attacks

Sarah Barnham
by
22nd Jan 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man accused of assaulting police, a security guard and exposing himself will stay locked up after being labelled a "risk to the community”.

Colin Marshall Venz appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to apply for bail on several charges, including the serious assault of a person acting in aid of police, assaulting police, assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts of obstructing police at a licensed premises, wilful damage, wilful exposure and fail to leave licensed premises.

The court heard Venz was due to appear in court last Friday however, was still "under the influence of alcohol” at midday.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said the majority of the alleged offending occurred at the Reef Hotel in Gladstone on January 18 and at the Gladstone watch-house.

Mr Sleep said the crown's case was strong and most of the alleged offending had been caught on CCTV.

He told the court if Venz was granted bail, he would put the community at risk.

Mr Sleep said the serious assault involved an attack on a security guard and if released on bail, Venz could interfere with a witness in the case.

"You can see he has no issue striking a police officer,” Mr Sleep said. "He then wilfully exposes himself and makes a mockery of the person in authority.”

Barrister Tom Polley said his client suffered mental health issues and was drinking heavily the night of the alleged offending. He said his client was likely to plead guilty to the charges.

"In a sense he fell off the wagon,” Mr Polley said. "He hadn't consumed alcohol for more than 12 months.”

The Boyne Island man was denied bail and remanded in custody until February 22.

More Stories

assault attack court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Next LNG boom': Energy innovation hub promised for city

    premium_icon 'Next LNG boom': Energy innovation hub promised for city

    Breaking GLADSTONE is to be at the centre of Australia's emerging hydrogen industry with a $1 billion plan to be promised by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten today.

    'Long time coming': First sod turned for $66m school

    premium_icon 'Long time coming': First sod turned for $66m school

    Politics Residents have waited half a decade for today's milestone.

    SuperCoach NRL new season now under way

    premium_icon SuperCoach NRL new season now under way

    Rugby League 10 things we learned from NRL SuperCoach last season

    'Adorable': Mountaintop proposal for young lovers

    premium_icon 'Adorable': Mountaintop proposal for young lovers

    News Larcom extra special for couple.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 8:00 AM