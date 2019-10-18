CCC to oversee probe into horror double fatal

The scene of the crash on Gympie Arterial Road where two people died on Tuesday night. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

AN internal police investigation - overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission - is under way into a high-speed crash where a stolen car hit and killed a father on his way home.

Two people were killed - including a passenger in the stolen car - and two more were injured when the stolen 4WD hit 36-year-old Shahim Islam on Gympie Arterial Rd at Bald Hills early Wednesday morning.

The car was allegedly being driven at high speed on the wrong side of the road and narrowly missed an ambulance taking a patient to hospital.

The internal investigation by the Ethical Standards Command is routine because police attempted to pull over the stolen car after spotting it earlier in Windsor.

The Mitsubishi 4WD had been stolen from Toowoomba on October 14.

It was spotted the following night, shortly before midnight, allegedly being driven at speed on Lutwyche Rd, Windsor. Police attempted to pull it over before the driver allegedly took off, heading north.

In the vehicle were driver Jordan Cubby, 28, passenger John William Weatherall, 32, and rear passenger Shantel Lucas, 32.

Weatherall, who has a 14-page criminal history and was on parole at the time, was killed on impact.

Lucas remains in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Charges against Cubby and will likely be formalised next week due to his injuries.

He is expected to be charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm or death while excessively speeding, serious assault of police, evading police and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Alleged crash driver Jordan Cubby.

Passenger John Weatherall was killed.

Cubby is alleged to have attempted to flee the crash after kicking his way free of the wreckage before spitting blood at arresting police.

Cubby's long-term partner and mother of his children, Jana Hall, 28, is one of nine people awaiting trial for the alleged murder of Toowoomba woman Debbie Combarngo in 2018.

A court hearing heard the mother was beaten with a golf club, hammer and metal poles before being stabbed in the chest.

Hall is charged with murder and is yet to enter a plea.

Mr Islam, who worked in IT and was a passionate cricketer, will be buried today in a ceremony at McGregor.

A statement from his family on Thursday said he died "on the spot".

"As you may be aware, we have lost one of our loved brother and community members Mr Shahid Islam on Tuesday," the statement read.

"He passed away on the spot when a stolen speeding 4WD crossed onto the wrong side of the road at Bald Hills and hit his Mazda.

"The whole community is shattered by this huge loss. He left behind his wife Mrs Ferdousi Islam (Jannat) and his four-year-old son Saahir."

Crash victim Shahid Islam with his wife Ferdousi Islam.

On Facebook, friends left their own tributes to the passionate cricketer.

"Shahid was a colleague and a friend. We have unforgettable memories with him and his wife," one friend wrote.

"One stolen car has led to an entire family's devastation. It's unfair and sad. Our heartfelt prayers are for him, his wife, his son and their family overseas."

Another said: "Today is a sad day for Bangladeshi community In Brisbane. My heart goes out for the young child and the victim's wife. I hope the authorities will take measures to support the victim's family."