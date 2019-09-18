Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former head of eHealth Dr Richard Ashby.
Former head of eHealth Dr Richard Ashby.
News

CCC finds insufficient evidence to act on health boss

18th Sep 2019 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Crime and Corruption Commission has found insufficient evidence to take action against the former head of eHealth Queensland, Richard Ashby, after investigations spanning almost two years.

In a brief statement, the CCC said it had completed its investigation after being unable to find sufficient grounds to commence a criminal prosecution or take any other action against Dr Ashby.

"The CCC's investigation into these matters has now concluded," a CCC spokesman said.

Their investigations related to conflict of interest allegations against Dr Ashby.

Dr Ashby resigned from his $615,000-a-year Queensland Health post in late January citing "personal reasons".

Queensland Health separately advised that no adverse findings had been made against Dr Ashby, no further action was being taken and the matter was closed

Dr Ashby said he was pleased the allegations had been thoroughly investigated and he could move on with his life "free of the stigma associated with these investigations".

Earlier this month, Queensland Health Director-General Michael Walsh announced that Damian Green, part of the executive team at the Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service, would take over as eHealth Queensland chief executive.

ccc editors picks ehealth queensland health richard ashby

Top Stories

    Struggling jeweller struck by thieves

    premium_icon Struggling jeweller struck by thieves

    News A jewellery business owner was shocked to find out thousands of dollars’ worth of watches had been stolen from his store.

    School teacher busted for high-range drink-driving

    premium_icon School teacher busted for high-range drink-driving

    News A GLADSTONE school teacher was told he had “let his students down” when he fronted...

    REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    premium_icon REVEALED: Schools with fastest growth

    News An analysis of federal government data has revealed the Gladstone region schools...

    Heartbreaking search for son's 'best mate' after fatal crash

    premium_icon Heartbreaking search for son's 'best mate' after fatal crash

    News Desperate search in bushland for missing passenger